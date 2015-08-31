Benzema would have been good for Arsenal - Giroud

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says he would have coped with the extra competition had the club followed up on their reported interest in Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Benzema was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium during the close-season although, after the club's respective managers Arsene Wenger and Rafael Benitez denied the suggestions, the France forward himself dismissed the prospect of leaving Real.

The 27-year-old now seems certain to stay at the Bernabeu but Giroud would have welcomed the arrival of his international team-mate.

Giroud told beIN Sports: "It is true that every year here there is speculation about a new striker signing.

"There were seasons when we signed [Alexis] Sanchez and [Danny] Welbeck, others when we were talking about [Luis] Suarez. It is obvious that in a club, a team, where a lot is expected, we need several good attackers and I understand that the fans want that we spend more money.

"Aside from that, it is not up to me to answer this question, the coach knows very well what he is doing, and sometimes you should not buy just to buy, and sometimes there are not players out there that you need, who are available.

"We have a very good squad, with quality, and I am sure that with this squad we can go very far.

"Aside from that, it would have been good if Karim had signed too, eh?"

Giroud came in for criticism from Thierry Henry last term when the former France and Arsenal man suggested he was not capable of providing the goals for a sustained title challenge.

"It is true that Titi said certain things in his new role as a pundit, he was quite harsh even if we can understand what he was saying," Giroud added.

"I would have preferred that he said these things face to face, but I am not going to go back into it.

"It is finished, all of that is finished. I haven’t lost any confidence.

"The aim is clear and has been announced. It is to win another title this year, after the FA Cup we want to be part of the title race."