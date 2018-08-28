Berahino ends goal drought after 913 days

Saido Berahino ended a goal drought stretching back 913 days on Tuesday when he opened the scoring for Stoke City in their EFL Cup clash with Huddersfield Town.

The striker turned in a header early in the second half at bet365 Stadium to put his side 1-0 ahead against the Premier League visitors.

It is Berahino's first competitive goal since he scored for West Brom against Crystal Palace in February 2016.

The 25-year-old had played in 48 matches in all competitions since he last found the net.