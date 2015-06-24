Berahino likely to be fit for new season

West Brom expect striker Saido Berahino to recover from a knee injury in time for the start of next season.

Berahino, who scored 14 Premier League goals last term and 20 in all competitions to trigger speculation of a big-money exit from The Hawthorns, was forced to pull out of England's squad for the UEFA Under-21 Championship last week.

But fears of a major lay-off have been eased following scans.

"Saido has got a ligamentous tear of his knee which does not require surgery but careful rehabilitation for up to four weeks," West Brom's performance director Dr Mark Gillett told the club's official website.

"We are grateful to the England medical staff for putting Saido's welfare first."

Albion head coach Tony Pulis was quizzed repeatedly on Berahino's future at the end of the 2014-15 campaign after being linked with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Pulis is realistic about the prospect of keeping hold of the 21-year-old, as he said ahead of the final game of the season at Arsenal: "If he plays well at this club then a top-four club might come in and West Brom will not stop him as long as the deal is right."