Berbatov eager to extend his stay at Monaco

Berbatov joined the Ligue 1 side on loan from Premier League strugglers Fulham at the end of January and has since scored six goals in 12 appearances.

The Bulgarian netted the winner in Monaco's 1-0 victory over Nice on Sunday, hitting the target with an audacious lob.

And the 33-year-old is keen to remain with the principality club, whose victory over Cote d'Azur rivals Nice secured a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"My future? Everything is fine for me here, I play and score," Berbatov told L'Equipe.

"When the season is over, we will sit around a table and we will decide if I stay or leave.

"I am doing my job on the pitch so far and I try to prove I am quite good. Do I want to stay at Monaco? Yes, I would like to stay."