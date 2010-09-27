Berbatov making notes of Ferguson methods

The in-form Bulgarian admits to taking notes on United's coaching methods while observing the attributes that have made Fergie the most successful British manager of all time.

While the decision to follow in Fergie's footsteps has yet to be made one way or the other, the 29-year-old feels that Old Trafford is the perfect place to learn just in case he gets the itch to manage in the future.

"He [Ferguson] is one of the most successful managers in the history of the game," Berbatov told MUTV.

"I write things down about the way we train and how he treats people. It is like a school. You work with the best manager and play with the best players.

"I try to learn. I am at the biggest club in the world. If I can learn anywhere it is here."

Berbatov admitted he was struck by Ferguson's aura when deciding to swap Tottenham Hotspur for United in a British record £30.75-million deal two years ago, but also revealed that there is different side to Ferguson than the one you see in the media.

"At first I was star-struck but when you start to know him, you see he is a very nice guy," added Berbatov.

"He jokes around with the players but when things don't go the way he wants he can be tough. It is not that it makes you feel uncomfortable. He just wants you to be sure in yourself.

"Every human being is different. You need different approaches and he goes to every player and speaks to them alone to motivate them."

Ferguson's impact on his players is clear for all to see. Three of his former players are now in charge of Premier League teams this season with Steve Bruce (Sunderland), Alex McLeish (Birmingham) and Mark Hughes (Fulham), while the likes of Roy Keane (Ipswich), Darren Ferguson (Preston), Gordon Strachan (Middlesbrough) and Mark Robins (Barnsley) are all earning their corn in the Championship.

By James Martini

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums