Berbatov questions Arsenal mentality

Facing his former employers, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger saw his side comfortably beaten 3-1 in the first leg of their last 16 tie, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Berbatov scoring either side of the break.

With the visitors in control, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for Arsenal before Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco restored Monaco's two-goal lead deep into stoppage time.

Having helped his side into a healthy first-leg lead, former Tottenham man Berbatov told Sky Sports: "In a team like Arsenal I don't think they can allow themselves to underestimate our team, but if they did then it's up to them.

"Arsenal is a good team, but probably we wanted the win more than them, We fought all over the pitch, won our challenges and scored the goals.

"We are confident in our ability so honestly we deserved to win. We scored our chances and in the end it's a great win for us. It's not over, we have one more game in Monaco and Arsenal are a great team."