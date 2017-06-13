Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli

New Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has promised to deliver attacking football in the same style as predecessor Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli coached the club for just one season before departing for the Argentina job, having guided Sevilla to a fourth-placed LaLiga finish, earlier threatening to push Real Madrid all the way in the title race.

Former Celta Vigo boss Berizzo is his replacement and the 47-year-old insists there will be many similarities between the two teams.

"I share more ideas with Sampaoli than differences," he said.

"My plan is to attack, control possession and win the ball back quickly. I like to dictate games and that's why I choose to operate with the ball.

SIGNING: Berizzo signs the contract to become the new manager of June 13, 2017

"In this way, we will all improve."

Berizzo had been Celta's coach for three years, having previously played for the club.