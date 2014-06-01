Bernard calm after Brazil training mishap

The Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder came off worse in a clash with Paulinho, as Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari put his team through an intra-team practice match in Teresopolis.

Bernard was pictured with ice and heavy strapping applied to his right ankle after being tackled by Paulinho but the former appeared unfazed in a video published by the Brazilian Football Confederation - smiling and relaxed - when dismissing the suggestion of a serious injury.

"It was just a stomp. It's not twisted or anything," Bernard said.

"Only left (the field) in anticipation of something worse and the ankle is swollen now anyway.

"Preparing for the World Cup is like that. Football has contact. Everyone wants to get their spot (in the starting line-up)."

Paulinho added at a press conference afterwards: "He (Bernard) felt his ankle but he's fine.

"The workouts are stronger and if you don't want contact, go play tennis. There was contact but everything is under control and peaceful."

In Scolari's nominal first-team on Saturday, Julio Cesar lined up in goal behind Daniel Alves, Dante, David Luiz and Marcelo.

Luis Gustavo and Paulinho anchored the midfield with Oscar, Hulk, Fred and Neymar in the forward third.

Bernard was part of what appeared to be the second team, which had Jefferson in goal.

Maicon, Thiago Silva, Henrique and Maxwell made up the back four, while Fernandinho, Hernanes and Ramires played in midfield.

Jo and Willian were part of the front three alongside Bernard.

Reports suggest Lucas Moura of Paris Saint-Germain will replace Bernard in Scolari's final squad if the Shakhtar man succumbs to his injury.