Bernat defends Guardiola after Badstuber dig

Juan Bernat has leapt to the defence of former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola in the wake of Holger Badstuber's claim that the Spaniard largely ignored him during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Badstuber complained that Guardiola, now in charge at Manchester City, did not pay him any attention when he was recovering from injury, but Bernat insists his compatriot was in regular contact when he was having physical problems.

"Pep was always interested in how I was when I got injured last season," Bernat told Munchner Merkur.

"His athletics coach Lorenzo Buenaventura was keeping a close eye on me, but Pep himself was really involved as well. The entire staff."

Guardiola made way for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and Bernat is loving life under the Italian.

"It is true Ancelotti is really close with his players," he added.

"He talks to us a lot. You can see he is a great coach."

Bernat was linked with a return to LaLiga during the close-season, but the left-back is content to stay where he is for now.

"I am happy at Bayern and there is no reason for me to think about a transfer," the former Valencia man continued.

"But Spain remains my country. I would love to return at some point."