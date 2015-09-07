Bertolacci ruled out of Milan derby

Milan defender Andrea Bertolacci will miss the derby with Inter on Sunday after sustaining a thigh tear while playing for Italy.

The 24-year-old only arrived at San Siro from Roma during the close-season and has featured in both of Milan's Serie A outings this term.

However, Bertolacci left Italy's training camp on Friday after being forced off 55 minutes into the 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Malta a day earlier.

Medical tests on Monday showed the defender will not be fit in time for the first Milan derby of the campaign this weekend, with further tests scheduled for next week.