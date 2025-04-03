Is Gabriel Magalhaes injured this week? Premier League injury update

By published

Gabriel was substituted during Arsenal's most recent victory over Fulham

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled up during his side&#039;s 2-1 win over Fulham
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled up during his side's 2-1 win over Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta cannot catch a break when it comes to injured players as of late.

Arsenal have fallen 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool in recent weeks with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all suffering individual setbacks.

Mikel Merino's recent rich run of form in goal has helped matters but are they about to lose another key member of their squad ahead of a huge two-legged tie with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

Is Garbiel Magalhaes fit enough to face Everton this weekend?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Magalhaes Gabriel of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Gabriel has been hugely influential for Arsenal in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Everton next up before that huge European clash with Real Madrid, news of Gabriel's latest injury will send a dagger through the hearts of most fans.

As confirmed by the club on Thursday, the Brazil international will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that now needs surgery to repair.

Gabriel celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, 2024

Gabriel's injury is another bitter blow for Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Alamy)

"Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season," the statement posted on ArsenalFC.com read.

"Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

It is likely that Jakub Kiwior will come in to help plug the gap in defence, as he has done throughout the season.

Fellow defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are also facing spells on the sidelines, which will not come as welcome news to those with a Gunners affiliation.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori could not continue at the San Siro

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori recently picked up an injury on international duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the sheer amount of games being played by top-level players at the moment is taking its toll. UEFA, FIFA and the other relevant governing bodies need to take a look at themselves before it gets much worse.

As mentioned, Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on David Moyes' Everton at Goodison Park.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.

Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer

Liverpool report: Marc Guehi 'set for exit' with Virgil van Dijk replacement green-lit
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.

Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on 15 March, 2025.
Manchester City report: 'PSG will lose a great player' this summer to Pep Guardiola
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer
Liverpool report: Marc Guehi 'set for exit' with Virgil van Dijk replacement green-lit
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old
Why Arsenal wonderkid hailed as greatest-ever is struggling in Spain's second tier
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It felt like the right time to leave Match of the Day, but I liked the idea of finishing at a tournament – mainly as I want my last words to be “England have won the World Cup”’ Gary Lineker reveals why he’s staying with the BBC for one more year
Arda Kardzhali and Petko Ganchev
Bulgarian 'legend' wrongly announced as dead invited back to club as special guest
Dan Crowley
MK Dons midfielder Dan Crowley chosen as our League Two player of the season: ‘When Arsene Wenger tells you he wants you to join Arsenal, it’s hard to turn him down’
Spain are the current holders of the Women&#039;s World Cup after winning the competition in 2023
UK given huge boost in World Cup bid
Richard Kone
Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone named as our League One player of the season: ‘Even as I was signing the contract to join the club, I was like “I’m going to wake up soon!”’