Is Gabriel Magalhaes injured this week? Premier League injury update

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled up during his side's 2-1 win over Fulham

Mikel Arteta cannot catch a break when it comes to injured players as of late.

Arsenal have fallen 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool in recent weeks with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all suffering individual setbacks.

Mikel Merino's recent rich run of form in goal has helped matters but are they about to lose another key member of their squad ahead of a huge two-legged tie with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

Is Garbiel Magalhaes fit enough to face Everton this weekend?

Gabriel has been hugely influential for Arsenal in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Everton next up before that huge European clash with Real Madrid, news of Gabriel's latest injury will send a dagger through the hearts of most fans.

As confirmed by the club on Thursday, the Brazil international will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that now needs surgery to repair.

Gabriel's injury is another bitter blow for Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Alamy)

"Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season," the statement posted on ArsenalFC.com read.

"Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

It is likely that Jakub Kiwior will come in to help plug the gap in defence, as he has done throughout the season.

Fellow defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber are also facing spells on the sidelines, which will not come as welcome news to those with a Gunners affiliation.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori recently picked up an injury on international duty (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the sheer amount of games being played by top-level players at the moment is taking its toll. UEFA, FIFA and the other relevant governing bodies need to take a look at themselves before it gets much worse.

As mentioned, Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on David Moyes' Everton at Goodison Park.