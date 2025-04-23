How to watch Inter vs AC Milan: Live streams, TV channels for Coppa Italia semi-final clash

Hakan Çalhanoglu strike cancelled out Tammy Abraham's opener in the first leg

Inter host city rivals Milan on Wednesday evening in the decisive Coppa Italia second leg at the San Siro.

Tammy Abraham and Hakan Çalhanoglu both found the net in the first leg earlier this month, with the tie now poised politely, with it all still to play for.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Inter vs AC Milan live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: San Siro, Milan.

• TV & streaming: Premier Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (Australia)

Watch Inter vs AC Milan in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Inter vs AC Milan on Premier Sports. Virgin TV customers can subscribe to Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2.

For Sky customers, the Premier Sports Pack (Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV) costs from only £11.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports at a cost of £15.99 a month and get access to Premier Sports 1 & 2 & LaLigaTV.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Wednesday evening.

Watch Inter vs AC Milan in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Coppa Italia football in the US, and that's where you can find a Inter vs AC Milan live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch Inter vs AC Milan?

Australia: DAZN

Canada: TLN TV

New Zealand: DAZN

Can I watch Inter vs AC Milan for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Inter vs AC Milan for free on GXR on Wednesday. GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan from anywhere

Inter vs AC Milan: Match Preview

Leading the way at present in Serie A, Inter are heavily backed to reach yet another Coppa Italia final.

Having lost just four times all season, Simone Inzaghi's side comes into the encounter having lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions.

They also booked their spot in the last four of the UEFA Champions League recently after overcoming Bayern Munich.

For AC Milan, it's been a tough season on all fronts, and they sit 9th in the Serie A stands. Sergio Conceicao took over in December after Paulo Fonseca was sacked.

Superstars Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic haven't been able to steer results their way, with Milan having won just one of their last five outings on all fronts.

But cup football brings plenty of shocks and it could be an encounter to remember at the San Siro on Wednesday evening.