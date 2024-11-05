Best Black Friday football deals 2024

This year's Black Friday football deals 2024 will be here before you know it, and FourFourTwo has already begun the arduous task of sifting through as many discounts as possible to bring you some amazing opportunities to save some money.

While Black Friday is traditionally the day where technology products take precedent, plenty of retailers have now added football-releated products to the action - inevitably creating an even bigger frenzy. There's kit discounts, savings on the best football boots and even money off of equipment, too.

But, with the Premier League season in full swing, those wanting a new TV to make that viewing experience even better needn't worry - for we will still be keeping our eyes out for money off the best screens available on the market. Erling Haaland's goals and Alisson's saves won't have ever looked so good.

We always expect discounts on the latest video games, too. Though Football Manager 25 won't be released in time for Black Friday, the most-recent version of the game is still expected to have a mega saving available to tide you over until March 2025. EA Sports FC 25 will also control a large part of the narrative, with the game set for a deal or two. Console bundles have also been included in the bonanza in recent years as well.

From our experience, it's also worth keeping an eye on Nike sales and Adidas sales just in case. We certainly will be...

We'll be keeping this page updated as and when we find Black Friday recommendations. The sales haven't officially started, but there are still some steals to pick up ahead of the event.

Amazon: View Amazon's football sale and limited time deals

Nike: Expect up to 50% off Nike football clothing and football boots

Adidas: Expect up to 60% on apparel, footwear and accessories

New Balance: Kits, boots and training gear

Under Armour: Big savings on over 100 items

Pro:Direct: The place to go if you're wanting the biggest and best brands

Fanatics: All of your football shirt needs in one place

eBay: Huge apparel savings

Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite: was £255 now £225 at prodirectsport.com Everybody's favourite football boot is already in the sale, so you'll need to move quickly to snap the Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite up before they're all gone. That speed will remain once you've got them on feet, with the incredibly lightweight boots propelling you forward at every opportunity.

EA Sports FC 25 (Standard Edition): was £69.99 now £52.95 at Amazon UK The latest version of EA FC 25 features Jude Bellingham performing his iconic celebration - and this 24 per cent discount should have you doing the same, too. If this is the discount before Black Friday has even started, then just imagine how much money you'll save on the day itself - if you're able to wait that long, that is...

Adidas Arsenal Home Shirt 2024/25: was £80 now £60 at fanatics.co.uk Arsenal might not have started their Premier League campaign in inspiring fashion, but the season is still young and it could end up with ultimate glory. This £20 discount from Fanatics on the latest home kit is therefore brilliant, in what still has the potential to be an all-time favourite among fans if they're successful.

Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite: was £254.99 now £203.99 at nike The second version in Nike's flagship model of football boots designed specifically for women, the Phantom Luna 2 Elite are both brilliantly designed and created with safety in mind. The 360-degree Cyclone stud configuration helps with twisting and turning, limiting the risk of injury among women.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-series HD: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon US Watching the Premier League season has never been easier (and cheaper) than with this Amazon Fire TV, which has all of the apps you need to stay across every game. The ability to access services such as Netflix makes this option ideal for outside of the football season, too.

FAQs

Black Friday starts on November 29, 2024.

Though primarily a US event, Black Friday has since made its way across to the UK. And technology products are no longer the only things included in the savings, with plenty of football-related deals now available from a range of different retailers - Amazon, Adidas, Nike, Pro:Direct and many more all get involved on the big day.

With plenty of time to go until Black Friday, deals will continuously start to crop up in the coming weeks as brands and retailers launch their sales. Waiting until the last Friday of the month is probably your best bet to bag the best savings, but we'll continue to update you as much as possible with what we're loving at the moment.