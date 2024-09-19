Ranked! Every Premier League 2024/25 kit, from worst to best

By
Contributions from
,
published

We rank every Premier League kit this season, from the eye sores to the wonders - and everything in between

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Manchester City&#039;s Erling Haaland applauds the fans at the final whistle with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester City FC at London Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images) Ranked Premier League kits
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every Premier League kit for the 2024/25 season has been released, so that means just one thing: ranking all 60 of them to discover which are our favourites. Of course, you'll probably have yours - but so do we. 

There are some absolute beauties that left the FourFourTwo office sharply disagreeing over, some stinkers that would work better as your nan's curtains, and a good amount looking identical on the same base templates, save for a few colour changes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from