Bielsa plays down Gignac and Djedje dispute

Gignac - Marseille's leading goalscorer this season with 10 - and team-mate Djedje reportedly had an altercation following Wednesday's loss to Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue.

But Bielsa will not punish the players for their behaviour ahead of the Ligue 1 leader's clash with Lens on Sunday.

"Yes, there has been a dispute between Andre-Pierre Gignac and Brice Dja Djedje," said Bielsa.

"This kind of episode happens regularly in any professional club.

"I never punish players for this action. I have never taken action against a player in my career.

"I believe more in forgiveness, than punishment.

"I have not spoken with them. This is not what we desire but it does not compromise our team."