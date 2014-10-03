Bielsa warns against Marseille complacency

Bielsa has proved a revelation in the early stages of his tenure as Marseille coach, the club winning six of their opening eight matches to move top of Ligue 1 with 19 points.

However, the 59-year-old is fearful that the team may begin to rest on their laurels and is keen for his squad to remain focused.

"One of the qualities needed for a footballer, one which is really important, is to know how to capitalise on successive good results," he said.

"Sometimes it creates confidence and it helps players to use their skills, it helps them become more comfortable.

"However, sometimes players get self-satisfied and they think things will continue the same way without producing the same effort which is needed to get these results."

Marseille continue their Ligue 1 campaign with a visit to Caen on Saturday.