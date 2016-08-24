Bielsa would call me before coming to Marseille - Passi

Marseille head coach Franck Passi is not concerned about the possibility of Marcelo Bielsa coming in to replace him, believing his former colleague would have the grace to call ahead if that were the case.

Passi worked as assistant to Bielsa – who in July pulled out of a deal to coach Lazio – during the 2014-15 campaign and took over on an interim basis when the Argentinian resigned early in the following season, citing a falling out with the club's hierarchy.

He assumed caretaker duties once more following the departure of Michel towards the end of last season, but, now in the job full-time, speculation has begun to mount surrounding his future.

A report published by France Football this week suggested that Marseille's owner Margarita Louis Dreyfus had sold the club to Gerard Lopez, a former president of the Lotus Formula One team, and that Bielsa was in line to be re-appointed.

Those claims were rejected by Dreyfus in a statement and Passi fielded questions on his future at a media conference on Wednesday.

"In view of the relationship of integrity and sincerity that I always had with Marcelo, I imagine he'd call me before he come to Marseille," Passi said.

"He called me for Lazio, which I was proud of, but I preferred the challenge of Marseille.

"If a new owner arrives, they will come with a coach who will take my place, it's normal, it's the business that's like that."

Passi also had words of praise for Dreyfus amid speculation the club will change hands.

"We have a responsible shareholder, she's a great boss," he said.

"She does this for the fans. If she brings a charlatan, these are fans who will suffer the most."