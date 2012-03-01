Bierhoff urges Podolski to move to Arsenal

The Cologne front-man was tipped to seal a transfer to Emirates Stadium in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Podolski endured an unsuccessful three-year stint with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich between 2006 and 2009 and is currently contracted to Cologne until 2013.

However, he has recently insinuated that a move to England could be a possibility.

And the former AC Milan hit-man believes a move to North London would be beneficial to his game, praising manager Arsene Wenger, who could take the Poland-born Germany international’s capabilities on to the next level.

"Lukas' heart belongs to the city of Cologne, but he is reaching an age right now that leads him to think about the future of his career," Bierhoff told Cologne-based Express

"It would be a great move joining Arsenal for 'Poldi'.

"Arsene Wenger is an exceptional manager that could make Lukas a stronger and better player."

Podolski has also been linked with a move to the Gunners' arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.