Premier League kits 2025/26: Everything we know about next season's shirts

Premier League kits 2025/26 are a long way off: the current season is in full swing, with teams jockeying for position and the table taking shape as we enter the final few months.

But while everyone else is busy focusing on the action, shirt designers are preparing for the summer instead, when their latest work will be unveiled to the world.

Whether it's something bold or plain, ultra-modern or retro-inspired, there's always a keen sense of anticipation about the release of a new shirt and the surge of optimism that tends to accompany it. What might the future hold for the current bunch of top-flight clubs? Here's our run-down.

Premier League kits 2025/26: All the info we have on shirts for next season

Arsenal

Arsenal 2025/26 home kit

Arsenal home shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

The Arsenal home kit for 2025/26 will be manufactured by Adidas once more. A return to traditional red and white is expected after blue accents were used this year, as per FootyHeadlines.

The club crest is also predicted to return to normal next season. While 2023/24 saw the shield made gold, as inspired by the Invincibles, the current home strip simply features the cannon, as part of a minimalist design choice.

Arsenal away kit for 2025/26

Arsenal away shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Adidas are expected to revive a classic design for next season's away kit. According to FootyHeadlines, it will feature two shades of blue, light and dark, and the iconic lightning bolt pattern from the 1995/96 change strip worn by the likes of Tony Adams, Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp.

The lightning bolt is a recurring motif, appearing in the crest of the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse, where the club originally formed in Woolwich, and making it into multiple shirt designs from both Nike and Adidas over the years.

Arsenal third kit for 2025/26

Arsenal third shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Rumours abound that the next Arsenal third kit will borrow heavily from the club's away offering for the 2007/08 season.

In December, a potential leak showed a smart white shirt with maroon and gold trim, similar to the one worn by Arsene Wenger's team as they challenged for the Premier League title, with Emmanuel Adebayor their leading scorer.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa home kit for 2025/26

Aston Villa could be about to bring gold back into their shirt (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Aston Villa's deal with Adidas continues and Footy Headlines has shared a predicted design for next season's home shirt. It shows the club’s traditional claret body and sky blue sleeves, subtly inlaid with an image of the back of the Holte End stand.

The logos of Adidas and primary sponsor Betano are expected to be in gold.

Aston Villa away kit for 2025/26

Aston Villa away shirt, 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Aston Villa’s away kit is expected to be primarily black, with light blue logos and detailing, as per FootyHeadlines. An architectural pattern is likely to be embossed into the fabric.

Aston Villa third kit for 2025/26

Aston Villa 2025/26 third shirt (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

A FootyHeadlines leak has revealed that Aston Villa's off-white third kit, with claret and blue trim, will have a stained-glass-inspired pattern. As an Adidas elite team for next season, the manufacturer's Trefoil logo will also be used.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth home kit for 2025/26

That old Bournemouth crest is staying (Image credit: Bournemouth/Umbro)

Little is known about the Bournemouth home shirt for next season, but it will, once again, be Umbro manufacturing the final design.

Umbro have been the Cherries' kit supplier since 2017 and signed a five-year extension to that deal in 2021, which will take them until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Bournemouth away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Bournemouth away shirt for next season, aside from it being produced by Umbro.

Bournemouth third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Bournemouth third shirt for next season, aside from it being produced by Umbro.

Brentford

Brentford home kit for 2025/26

Brentford have seen another year of this kit in west London (Image credit: Getty Images)

After two years of wearing the same home kit – in refreshing contrast to most other clubs – Brentford are set for a change next season. Hopefully their key men Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa remain despite mounting interest.

That's not the only potential change on the horizon, as the Bees' deal with Umbro is currently due to finish at the end of the 2024/25 season. Their last deal – a four-year extension to the original 2019 agreement – has not yet been publically renewed, so it there could be a new shirt supplier in town at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Brentford away shirt for next season.

Brentford third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Brentford third shirt for next season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion home kit for 2025/26

Brighton home kit (Image credit: Brighton/Nike)

Little is known about the Brighton home shirt for next season, but we do know who'll be making it.

The Seagulls announced an extension to their longstanding kit supply deal with Nike, a collaboration which began in 2014 and is now set to run until 2030.

Brighton & Hove Albion away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Brighton away shirt for next season, aside from it being produced by Nike.

Brighton & Hove Albion third kit for 2025/26

Brighton's away shirt for this season… and third shirt for next (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent seasons, Brighton have donned last season's away kit as the current season's third. That means the stunning yellow-and-black striped effort of this term is set to return for another campaign.

Chelsea

Chelsea home kit for 2025/26

The new Chelsea kit (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Alongside their traditional blue and white, the Chelsea home kit will feature some red detailing next season. Footy Headlines have also indicated that a grunge graphic will be used by Nike to reflect the grittiness of London.

Significantly, just the lion from the club crest will be used instead of the classic roundel. A red shadow outline should help it really stand out.

Unusually, Chelsea have not carried a front-of-shirt sponsor during the 2024/25 season so far, but another report from Footy Headlines suggests that a deal with Riyadh Air or Qatar Airways is under discussion, although no official agreement or announcement has arrived yet.

Chelsea away kit for 2025/26

Chelsea's away shirt for the new season (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Chelsea will be harking back to the past with a Portugal-esque away kit, according to FootyHeadlines, which is set to be based on a design from the 1974/75 season. An off-white base colour will be paired with dark military green and red details.

Chelsea third kit for 2024/25

Chelsea third kit 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Nike are using a familiar colour scheme for Chelsea's third kit, which will be predominately black, say FootyHeadlines, with elements of silver and blue. Umbro and Adidas did similar at several points earlier this century.

A classic crest, where the lion is intertwined with the club's initials (CFC), is expected to be used.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home kit for 2025/26

Crystal Palace 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Macron/Crystal Palace)

Little is known about the Crystal Palace home shirt for next season. They last signed a deal with kit supplier Macron in 2022, but didn't specific at the time how long that partnership will run for, so there's still plenty to learn about Palace's kit ahead of next season.

Crystal Palace away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Crystal Palace away shirt for next season.

Crystal Palace third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Crystal Palace third shirt for next season.

Everton

Everton home kit for 2025/26

Everton's final shirt to be worn at Goodison (Image credit: Everton/Castore)

Little is known about the Everton home shirt for next season. It will be their first since leaving Goodison Park, so Castore – who signed a multi-year deal with the club last year – will be keen to deliver something special.

Everton away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Everton away shirt for next season.

Everton third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Everton third shirt for next season.

Fulham

Fulham home kit for 2025/26

(Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Fulham's upcoming home kit will once more be manufactured by Adidas. As expected, white will dominate, with black and red usually acting as accent colours.

The biggest reveal so far from FootyHeadlines is that the design will have an embossed element inspired by Craven Cottage, the club's historic home ground.

Fulham away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Fulham away shirt for next season.

Fulham third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Fulham third shirt for next season.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town home kit for 2025/26

Umbro Ipswich Town 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Umbro/Ipswich Town)

We're still light on information about the design of the Ipswich Town home shirt for next season, but it has been confirmed that Ed Sheeran won't be the front-of-shirt sponsor for the first time in four years.

Tractor Boys chairman Mark Ashton also confirmed that the club will avoid gambling sponsorship, before revealing they are already progressing with a replacement deal.

Ipswich Town away kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Ipswich Town away shirt for next season.

Ipswich Town third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Ipswich Town third shirt for next season.

Leicester City

Leicester City home kit for 2025/26

Leicester's new home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Leicester City)

Little is know about the Leicester City home shirt for next season. The shirt will be made by Adidas, however, with their last deal signed in 2022.

Leicester City away kit for 2025/26

Leicester City away shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

The Foxes are another club who will be paying tribute to the past, according to FootyHeadlines, as next season's away shirt mirrors the memorable third shirt they wore in 1995/96. Martin O'Neill took charge and led them back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Thirty years on from that famous win at Wembley, Leicester will line up in dark blue and teal halves with a diamond pattern.

Leicester City third kit for 2025/26

Little is known about the Leicester third shirt for next season.

Liverpool

Liverpool home kit for 2025/26

Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Starting with next season, Adidas are taking over from Nike as Liverpool's kit supplier. The 2025/26 Liverpool home shirt will be strawberry red and employ a simple design akin to what Reds legends like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher wore in 2006/07.

The most significant differences between then and now will be the lack of a collar and the use of a debossed graphic.

Liverpool away kit for 2025/26

Liverpool away shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

The change in kit supplier brings further differences in the away kit, with Adidas striving to make a strong first impression.

According to Footy Headlines, the shirt will primarily be off-white – the colour officially being labelled 'Wonder White' – with black and, potentially, red accents and also feature a modified crest, as is the trend of late.

Think Liverpool 2010/11, and you probably won't be too far off the money.

Liverpool third kit for 2025/26

Liverpool third shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Another kit, another new crest, as the Footy Headlines prediction goes. This time, they believe it'll be a modern take on the crest featured on kits from 1987-1992, a period when Adidas previously partnered with the Reds.

The Liverpool 2025/26 third shirt itself is set to be a mint green, with white, black and mint green stripes on the collar – potentially shaping up to be a rerun of classic green Liverpool x Carlsberg shirts that have gone before, albeit with Standard Chartered expected to be on the front of this modern-day example.

Manchester City

Manchester City home kit for 2025/26

(Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Manchester City's 2025/26 home kit will, once again, be produced by Puma.

In terms of the design, so far, we know that the iconic sky blue will return – as to be expected – but this time, according to Footy Headlines, it will feature a darker blue tonal sash, replicating the large diagonal stripe displayed on many City shirts of the past.

In keeping with previous recent home kits, white accents on the sides and collar of the top are expected.

Manchester City away kit for 2025/26

Aside from the home kit details, all we know from FootyHeadlines is that Puma are to release a white City shirt for the 2025/26 that will either be the away or third kit.

It hasn't been revealed which it is to be yet, and details of specific design features otherwise are thin on the ground.

Manchester City third kit for 2025/26

As above, either City's away kit or third kit will be a white strip. City have had a white third shirt in the past, in the 2013/14 season, which featured a dark blue and a light blue vertical stripe.

Manchester United

Manchester United home kit for 2025/26

Manchester United home shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

It's believed that – unlike boss Ruben Amorim's three-at-the-back-with-dual-10s system – Manchester United are keeping it simple for their 2025/26 home shirt.

According to a Footy Headlines report, it'll be a minimalist red shirt, with Snapdragon remaining on the front and a graphic Old Trafford-inspired design on the sleeve.

With talk of a new stadium constantly hitting the headlines, could this strip be the beginning of an elongated goodbye to the Red Devils' iconic, longstanding home?

Manchester United away kit for 2025/26

(Image credit: Opaleak)

The away kit for next season is set to replicate the 'snowflake' design of the blue 1990-1992 away shirt, as per FootyHeadlines. That period ushered in a new era of domination for United – with Amorim now at the helm, those at Old Trafford will be hoping for similar results.

This modern take is set to feature much larger "flakes" with the blue replaced by a light lavender, a simple devil badge, darker purple accents and shorts and an overlapping V-shaped collar.

Manchester United third kit for 2025/26

Manchester United third kit 2025/26 (Image credit: Opaleak)

Again, potentially wanting to tap into previous successes to boost the mood around Old Trafford after a difficult season, FootyHeadlines report the Red Devils are looking to recreate the 1993/94 away shirt. Close your eyes and imagine Eric Cantona in an away shirt. Yeah, it's that one.

Going all in on the nostalgia, the Adidas badge will be a classic trefoil, on a black shirt with yellow and blue accents. The German manufacturers have stopped short of including the old "Sharp Viewcam" sponsor, however, given the amount of cash Snapdragon splash to have their name on the front of the shirt.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United home kit for 2025/26

Newcastle United home shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Brace yourselves, Newcastle fans.

How can anyone get black and white stripes wrong, we hear you ask? Well, Adidas have had a good go. According to a Footy Headlines mock-up, the Newcastle United 2025/26 home shirt will have two main vertical black stripes made up of a 'shepherd's plaid pattern' on top of an otherwise classic Magpies design.

It might take some getting used to, this one.

Newcastle United away kit for 2025/26

To some controversy following the Magpies' Saudi-backed takeover, the club adopted a "Saudi Green" shirt not long after. Clearly content with fielding any such complaints, they're going back in with a similar concept, this time with Adidas, FootyHeadlines claims.

Precise design points are yet to be revealed aside from the base colour are yet to be revealed.

Newcastle United third kit for 2025/26

(Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

It's almost always a hit when a club dives back into the archives for one of their three main shirts. That was a likely motivating factor behind Newcastle's 1997/98 remake for the new season, as worn by the likes of Alan Shearer.

A dark blue base will be detailed with off-centre orange and dark green stripes, complete with an Adidas trefoil logo.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest home kit for 2025/26

Nottingham Forest home kit 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Nottingham Forest are celebrating their 160th anniversary in 2025 and, as such, have gone for a muted, classic design.

The signature red will be the base for a white pinstripe design on top, a design which is believed to want to capture the club's DNA, while also looking ahead to the future, according to FootyHeadlines.

Nottingham Forest away kit for 2025/26

Nottingham Forest 2025/26 away shirt (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

Another historic offering arrives from Forest in the form of their away kit, say FootyHeadlines.

This off-white number, made by Adidas, will feature navy accents and matching navy shorts, as a celebration of the city's longstanding links with the lace industry.

Nottingham Forest third kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Nottingham Forest's third kit.

Southampton

Southampton home kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Southampton's home kit for 2025/26. With the club having signed with Puma at the start of the 2024/25 season, it will almost certainly still be made by the German manufacturer.

Southampton away kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Southampton's away kit for 2025/26.

Southampton third kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Southampton's third kit for 2025/26.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home kit for 2025/26

Tottenham Hotspur home shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

For Tottenham Hotspur's new Nike offering, they've spiced things up for the 2025/26 home shirt. Well, as much as they ever do with Tottenham shirts.

According to FootyHeadlines, it is an instantly recognisable Spurs shirt, but this time with light grey and dark blue accents, with a red AIA sponsor on the front. A key difference, however, is they've centred both the Nike badge and the club's crest, giving the kit a distinctly different feel to the samey shirts have gone before it.

Following the club's recent rebranding, Spurs may yet have a streamlined crest, too.

Tottenham Hotspur away kit for 2025/26

Tottenham away shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

The north London club have gone a lot more daring with their away strip.

This shirt has a black base, with faint grey horizontal and vertical stripes and subtle "SPURS" print on each section of the squares those stripes create, according to FootyHeadlines.

The badges on top will be white, completing a simple but sleek-looking design.

Tottenham Hotspur third kit for 2025/26

Tottenham third shirt 2025/26 (Image credit: FootyHeadlines)

If their new away shirt will help you coolly blend into the crowd, there's not such chance with their all-yellow third shirt, with navy and blue accents, say FootyHeadlines.

For the recommended dose of nostalgia, they've opted for a classic Spurs crest, the one used between 1999-2006. It's centred, as on the home shirt, but the Nike logo stays in it's natural off-centre position.

West Ham United

West Ham United home shirt for 2025/26

There is currently little information on West Ham's home shirt for 2025/26. The shirts are expected to be made by Umbro, however.

West Ham United away shirt for 2025/26

There is currently little information on West Ham's away shirt for 2025/26.

West Ham United third shirt for 2025/26

There is currently little information on West Ham's third shirt for 2025/26.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Wolves' home kit for 2025/26. The shirts are expected to be made by Sudu, following a deal struck last year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Wolves' away kit for 2025/26.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third kit for 2025/26

There is currently little information on Wolves' third kit for 2025/26.