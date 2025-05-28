Arsenal could complete transfer TODAY - and confirm it in July: report

Arsenal are ready to complete a transfer today, ahead of the new season.

After finishing second in the league this season, manager Mikel Arteta is looking to improve his Arsenal squad with quality across the park, with a lack of firepower in front of goal cited as a major reason for the drop-off from last season.

The club are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward, depth in midfield and a new back-up goalkeeper to challenge David Raya.

Arsenal are ready to strike in a transfer window that “changes everything”

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta (left) is busy at work already (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Following a final-day victory over Southampton, Arteta admitted that the upcoming transfer window is a pivotal one for his side as he looks to win a first title in 22 years for the Gunners.

“There are a lot of things to do,” the Basque boss admitted in his post-match press conference. “It will be a different one, and that changes everything.”

Arteta has admitted Arsenal need work in the transfer market (Image credit: Alamy)

While Martin Zubmendi's move to North London is a “done deal” according to reports, there is new information on when the no.6 will officially become Arsenal's first signing of the summer.

AS in Spain says that the Spanish international has had a verbal agreement for a while that the player could complete his move today, after the BBC's Sami Mokbel – the journalist who originally broke the story in January that – confirmed the star's medical.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

El Diario Vasco, however, reports that the deal made not be made official for another month.

FourFourTwo understands that both Arsenal and selling club Real Sociedad have negotiated Zubimendi's £51 million release clause in order to best decide how the fee should be paid, with Financial Fair Play rules (FFP), Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and both club's yearly accounts considerations when making this transfer.

Zubimendi looks like joining Arsenal shortly (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

It's believed that Zubimendi may be officially confirmed as an Arsenal player on July 1, in order to backdate the deal to 2025's financial year.

Zubimendi is worth €60m, as per Transfermarkt.