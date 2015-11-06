Bilic: Consistency will see Carroll play for England at Euro 2016

Andy Carroll was overlooked for England's upcoming international friendlies against Spain and France but he is still a chance to make the Euro 2016 squad, according to West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

There was no room for Carroll in Roy Hodgson's 23-man England squad on Thursday, with in-form Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney preferred up front.

Carroll has not added to his nine caps since October 2012 but Bilic believes the 26-year-old, who netted the winner against Chelsea last month, can book his spot on the plane to France next year if he can enjoy a consistent run of form.

"He has to perform well and as a centre-forward, he has to score goals. It is very simple," Bilic said ahead of Saturday's clash at home to Everton.

"If he continues to play, and continues to play as he did against Chelsea when he came on or against [Crystal] Palace or Norwich, then he has got every chance to go there.

"He should be focused on that and he should try his best because on one hand, England has got some good centre-forwards but on the other hand, when Andy Carroll plays well, he is among the best here. So it is up to him.

"He has got a chance. He is in the shop window. He has got to perform."