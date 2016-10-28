Bilic frustrated by crowd trouble as London Stadium 'felt like home'

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic was disappointed to see crowd disorder mar another home fixture as London Stadium began to feel like "home" in his side's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The Hammers have struggled to settle since their move from Upton Park, with indifferent results on the pitch joined by trouble in the stands.

Against both Watford and Middlesbrough, segregation between home and away supporters proved to be an issue, and West Ham had put plans in place to prevent further incidents in the EFL Cup clash with Chelsea.

However, while Bilic's men excelled in a fine victory, a minority of fans were again caught up in violent scenes, causing frustration for the West Ham boss.

"Don't get me wrong, but we really felt at home," Bilic told a news conference ahead of his side's trip to Everton.

"[After] everything we were talking about before the game - 'Is it like home? Is it like the Boleyn Ground was?' - we really felt the crowd were behind us.

"Of course [the trouble hurts]. The club doesn't deserve it, the players don't deserve it, the fans don't deserve it - the big majority of them."

The Metropolitan Police are to make a post-match investigation into the trouble, with seven arrests on the night of the match.