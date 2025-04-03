JULES BREACH: There won't be a dry eye in the house when Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park... but the future looks bright at their new state-of-the-art stadium

On Sunday, May 18, you’ll struggle to find a dry eye at Goodison Park. It’ll be the final goodbye; the last league game to be played at The Grand Old Lady.

There’s sadness among Evertonians as Goodison opens its gates for the final few times, after 120 years hosting Everton FC. Supporters, players and legends of the club are all savouring the last memories they’ll get to share at the ground.

It’s one of the Premier League’s charming old stadiums. The super-tight tunnel emerging from underground to pitchside; the concrete walls and tiny gangways that get crowded at half-time as fans queue for a pie and a pint. Its blue and white seats set so close to the pitch that the front row can almost touch it. The Gwladys Street End. One of the old ones, but one of the good ones, with an atmosphere to match.

The final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park ended in a 2-2 draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football grounds matter to fans. They’re a place to meet with friends, and strangers who become family. For some, they’re almost a place of worship. Saying goodbye is hard. Instead, the new Everton Stadium, located at Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, will be the Toffees’ home ground heading into the 2025-26 season. The club had planned to move last year, but the date was pushed back.

That did allow time for David Moyes to return for Goodison’s goodbye – serendipity itself – and he has taken on that role with pride. The club have turned around their fortunes under the new/old manager, who has steered them clear of what would have been a disastrous relegation, ensuring they bid farewell on a (relative) high.

Goodison has seen some magnificent matches of late, not least the last Merseyside Derby. I feel incredibly lucky to have been working on that match, which will live long in the memory of all Everton fans. The atmosphere was fierce and intense. The energy of the supporters transmitted from the stands onto the field.

David Moyes has returned to Everton as manager and he has seen an upturn in form (Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the final games to be played under the lights, it delivered everything you want from a derby: goals, red cards, drama and stoppage-time limbs. James Tarkowski’s equaliser is in the history books and will be replayed forever. It has probably been tattooed onto a Blue’s body already. It was a fitting climax to Goodison’s final derby against Liverpool.

Some Evertonians have already had a taste of the new stadium during its first test match in February and the reviews seemed positive, which is a good sign as the club hopes to make a smooth transition. However, it’s perfectly understandable that the move also evokes a mix of emotions, from excitement to sadness and even anxiety.

Getting used to a new home takes time. You only have to look at other clubs to see that it’s not always straightforward.

Everton will move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the case of Brighton, our original home was the Goldstone Ground and our fans were devastated when the site on which it was built was bought by private developers. It left the club homeless for a number of years until we could not only find somewhere to build a new home, but also find the money to do so.

After groundsharing with Gillingham and then using a not-fit-for-purpose Withdean, finally moving into the American Express Stadium in 2011 was a long time coming, a celebration, and it very quickly felt like a place of belonging.

For Everton to leave behind the place they’ve called home since the very start is one thing, but it’s also uncertain what will happen to Goodison Park once the men’s team move.

There were conversations around making it the new home for Everton Women, rather than it being demolished. The idea was welcomed by some Evertonians, as it would not only preserve the historic stadium – with a bit of remodelling to make it suit – but also increase matchday attendances and encourage further investment in the women’s game.

Plus, it would mean Stanley Park remains bookended by two football stadiums, something everyone in Liverpool is used to.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain for now. The final farewell to glorious Goodison, as we all know it, is just around the corner.