The Premier League needs officials who can watch replays of decisions after Liverpool admission...

By published

Premier League officials somehow missed James Tarkowski's horror challenge on Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool's win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool is fouled by James Tarkowski of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 02, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Tarkowski's challenge on Mac Allister (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fewer than 12 hours after his post-Everton press conference that Arne Slot sat down to preview Liverpool’s next game against Fulham.

It was no surprise, then, that much of the focus was on the events of the night before in the Premier League rather than a match that takes place over three days after the press conference to preview it. Slot’s business-like approach means he’s more focused on an extra day off in the build-up than neatly spacing out media duties.

Of course, much of the focus from the 1-0 Liverpool win, thanks to Diogo Jota’s well-taken goal in the Merseyside derby, has been on the ineptitude of the officiating, with PGMOL admitting that the wrong decision was made in not dismissing James Tarkowski in the 11th minute.

The Premier League admit mistake in Liverpool game

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 2: Referee Samuel Barrott shows a yellow card to Everton's James Tarkowski during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 2, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tarkowski only received a yellow card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Everton defender’s brutal, out-of-control, two-footed challenge on Alexis Mac Allister could easily have resulted in serious injury for the Argentine, but referee Sam Barrott deemed it only a yellow card offence and for some reason that only he will know, VAR Paul Tierney didn’t deem it worthy of having Barrott take a closer look on a video replay.

Within moments, journalists and supporters from around the world were reacting on social media aghast at the decision. Even staunch Evertonian Duncan Ferguson agreed it was a red card.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on April 2, 2025. (Photo by Steven Halliwell | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jota scored the winner against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGMOL have since acknowledged that Tarkowski should have been dismissed and that Tierney should have recommended a review and that the original decision be overturned.

It’s hardly a good look for the Premier League’s product, is it?

Slot had wisely opted to steer clear of any headline-worthy quotes in his post-match duties, especially given the outcome of the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier in the year. “Even people that are not liking Liverpool a lot, and they were all so clear and obvious what the decision should have been,” he said. “There’s no need for me to comment on that. Was I surprised? No.”

After PGMOL’s admittance of the mistake via the media, Slot said: “Mistakes are being made, the most important thing is that it doesn't influence the league table, but it is normal that it does.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 2: Players crowd the box as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford jumps up, hands out, ready to stop the ball, but it is headed away by James Tarkowski of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 2, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool overcame Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that’s the key part here. Liverpool won the game. The error from the officials ultimately didn’t effect the outcome, but what if Liverpool hadn’t won the game? When they should have been playing against 10 men for 79 minutes. What then? What if this was a game where Liverpool weren’t going 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League?

If only there were somebody whose job it is to watch refereeing decisions with the benefit of high-quality video replays, and who has a direct communication channel and authority to direct the referee to have a closer look...

“We shall not be moved….”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Fans of Liverpool show their support, by waving large flags and displaying a banner which reads "We Made This City" prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 02, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Anfield prior to facing Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the stands at Anfield, Liverpool fans displayed a banner on The Kop that read “We Made This City” in response to Everton’s “We Built This City” in the reverse fixture.

‘No trophy for 30 years,’ echoed around the Reds’ stadium as Liverpool edged another step closer to securing their record-equalling 20th league title - one that supporters will this time be able to celebrate as they have so wished for the past 35 years.

It was no surprise that Liverpool’s goal arrived at the time when the crowd had started to come back to life in the second half, urging the team on. Less than minute before the Jota goal, Dominik Szoboszlai gestured to the Main Stand as he felt the benefit of the atmosphere ratcheting up a notch.

For all the control and balance of Slot’s Liverpool, this team and players still need the more frenetic energy of Anfield, feeding off one another.

“We shall not, we shall not be moved,” bellowed The Kop at full-time and post-match. The title is returning to Anfield, where Liverpool made it their historic home.

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.

More about stories
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries

Arsenal report: New director has first TWO signings agreed
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 21-year-old

Why Arsenal wonderkid hailed as greatest-ever is struggling in Spain's second tier
See more latest
Most Popular
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler
‘We’ve been through a lot together’: Mat Sadler and Walsall aim to hold their nerve in unexpectedly dramatic promotion fight
VAR rules out a Leicester goal
Introducing semi-automated offside technology mid-season is the latest addition to misguided Premier League implementation of VAR
The Germany away shirt for the Euros
The Rising Commercial Value of Female Footballers, and the Continuing Disparities
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
'That Alexander-Arnold spoke more with a goal gesture than he did with any other communication to supporters is one of the reasons his move to Real Madrid isn’t being accepted too kindly on Merseyside': How it got to this stage with Liverpool and Trent
Marcus Rashford on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025.
Manchester United have handed Aston Villa transfer bargain who can show THEY were the problem all along - and not Marcus Rashford
SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 20: Japanese players pose for photographers as they qualified for the World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier Group C match between Japan and Bahrain at Saitama Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images)
Japan are the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – are they an outside bet to succeed next summer?
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on March 18, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Journalist and Media pundit, Henry Winter looks on from the press box during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
'Where’s the "one of our own" that’s remotely good enough? The FA needed to be pragmatic, not patriotic.' Writing exclusively for FourFourTwo Henry Winter reminds England fans why they have good reason to be smiling
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
Why more Newcastle success will follow now their Wembley heartache has been avenged
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City celebrates his first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrewís at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
‘He’s been an absolute monster of a buy’: the record-breaking striker firing dominant Birmingham City back to the Championship
Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool&#039;s penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League
Liverpool's last title celebrations were anticlimactic and 2024/25's could easily be overshadowed by uncertainty