The Premier League needs officials who can watch replays of decisions after Liverpool admission...

Fewer than 12 hours after his post-Everton press conference that Arne Slot sat down to preview Liverpool’s next game against Fulham.

It was no surprise, then, that much of the focus was on the events of the night before in the Premier League rather than a match that takes place over three days after the press conference to preview it. Slot’s business-like approach means he’s more focused on an extra day off in the build-up than neatly spacing out media duties.

Of course, much of the focus from the 1-0 Liverpool win, thanks to Diogo Jota’s well-taken goal in the Merseyside derby, has been on the ineptitude of the officiating, with PGMOL admitting that the wrong decision was made in not dismissing James Tarkowski in the 11th minute.

The Premier League admit mistake in Liverpool game

Tarkowski only received a yellow card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Everton defender’s brutal, out-of-control, two-footed challenge on Alexis Mac Allister could easily have resulted in serious injury for the Argentine, but referee Sam Barrott deemed it only a yellow card offence and for some reason that only he will know, VAR Paul Tierney didn’t deem it worthy of having Barrott take a closer look on a video replay.

Within moments, journalists and supporters from around the world were reacting on social media aghast at the decision. Even staunch Evertonian Duncan Ferguson agreed it was a red card.

Jota scored the winner against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGMOL have since acknowledged that Tarkowski should have been dismissed and that Tierney should have recommended a review and that the original decision be overturned.

It’s hardly a good look for the Premier League’s product, is it?

Slot had wisely opted to steer clear of any headline-worthy quotes in his post-match duties, especially given the outcome of the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier in the year. “Even people that are not liking Liverpool a lot, and they were all so clear and obvious what the decision should have been,” he said. “There’s no need for me to comment on that. Was I surprised? No.”

After PGMOL’s admittance of the mistake via the media, Slot said: “Mistakes are being made, the most important thing is that it doesn't influence the league table, but it is normal that it does.”

Liverpool overcame Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that’s the key part here. Liverpool won the game. The error from the officials ultimately didn’t effect the outcome, but what if Liverpool hadn’t won the game? When they should have been playing against 10 men for 79 minutes. What then? What if this was a game where Liverpool weren’t going 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League?

If only there were somebody whose job it is to watch refereeing decisions with the benefit of high-quality video replays, and who has a direct communication channel and authority to direct the referee to have a closer look...

“We shall not be moved….”

Anfield prior to facing Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the stands at Anfield, Liverpool fans displayed a banner on The Kop that read “We Made This City” in response to Everton’s “We Built This City” in the reverse fixture.

‘No trophy for 30 years,’ echoed around the Reds’ stadium as Liverpool edged another step closer to securing their record-equalling 20th league title - one that supporters will this time be able to celebrate as they have so wished for the past 35 years.

It was no surprise that Liverpool’s goal arrived at the time when the crowd had started to come back to life in the second half, urging the team on. Less than minute before the Jota goal, Dominik Szoboszlai gestured to the Main Stand as he felt the benefit of the atmosphere ratcheting up a notch.

For all the control and balance of Slot’s Liverpool, this team and players still need the more frenetic energy of Anfield, feeding off one another.

“We shall not, we shall not be moved,” bellowed The Kop at full-time and post-match. The title is returning to Anfield, where Liverpool made it their historic home.