Bilic sympathetic towards Mourinho

Slaven Bilic sympathised with Jose Mourinho as he was forced to watch the second half of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to West Ham from the stands.

The Portuguese - who has been under increasing pressure due to his side's lacklustre start to the season - did not return to the dugout for the second half at Upton Park after an incident with officials during the interval that followed a first-half red card for Nemanja Matic.

Chelsea did not hold a media conference following the final whistle, and Bilic admitted he did not see Mourinho.

The Chelsea boss recently received a £50,000 fine and suspended one-game stadium ban from the Football Association for comments made following their 3-1 defeat to Southampton, and Bilic was compassionate towards him with regards to his recent treatment.

"I didn't see Jose after the game. He was not on the bench in the second half," Bilic said.

"I feel for him during this period. He doesn't deserve it.

"A lot of decisions from his point of view have gone against him.

"I would definitely moan if it was against us."