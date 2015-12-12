Bilic: We created enough to beat Stoke

Slaven Bilic praised West Ham's performance after Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Stoke City, a match he says his team had enough chances to win.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland pulled off a string of saves and Glen Johnson made an injury-time clearance to preserve a share of the spoils for Mark Hughes' men.

Mauro Zarate struck the post with a fantastic solo effort but West Ham could not force a winning goal to seal what would have been a third home victory of the season.

"It was a good game of football, quite an open game. Both teams created chances to win. The moment at the end could change the season," Bilic said.

"It would have been great if the ball went in and we created enough to win the game. They had a few great chances too.

"Both teams defended well. We hit the post twice and they did once. I'm not happy with the result but it was a fair result."

Bilic added that he could not fault his team due to the effort they put in.

"I am pleased with my team. In every game I am never happy with a point before the game but I can't be happier with our spirit and togetherness and resilience and, at times, our quality," he said.

"If we'd been luckier we could have won the game.

"The game was exciting, especially in the second half. The energy the players put into the game gave us no time to analyse it."