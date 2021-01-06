Billiat: We really want to go all the way

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat wants his side to push themselves to their limit in the hope of going all the way in the Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants advanced to the group stages of the continental competitions for the first time following their 1-0 aggregate victory over Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto in their two-legged first round clash.

Amakhosi scored the only goal of the game at the 11 de Novembro Stadium when Billiat set up Leonardo Castro, who slotted the ball home in the 41st minute.

Billiat has credited this victory to the efforts of the club chairman Kaizer Motaung and believes he the win will give them confidence ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

'It's a great feeling. We want to thank God for giving us this opportunity. I think credit goes to the technical team and entire team for the preparation,' Billiat told the club's media.

'Coming down with the chartered [aeroplane], we really appreciate it – the whole effort that the Chairman [Motaung] is putting on the guys and everyone.

'It's really important for us to go and test ourselves with the rest of the Champions League giants, and it really gives us confidence going back to our domestic competition.

'We really want to go all the way, we want to make a difference and we want to push ourselves to the limits, and to see how far we can go and compete in Africa.'

Kaizer Chiefs against Maritzburg United kicks off at 5pm.