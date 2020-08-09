Billy McKay is as sharp as ever, says Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell

Stuart Kettlewell insists there is plenty of life left in Billy McKay after seeing the striker maintain Ross County’s perfect start to the season.

McKay’s second-half winner against Hamilton made it two wins from two as the Staggies followed up Monday night’s victory against Motherwell with another three points in Lanarkshire.

The Northern Irishman turns 32 in October, but Kettlewell reckons his marksman remains as sharp as ever.

He said: “I’m always singing Billy’s praises. You always feel that when you put him on the park he’ll get you goals.

“He’s been terrific for us and his goal return will always be good if you can get him service into the box.

“He’s just such an intelligent player. You look at how old he is and maybe people are asking if he’s losing his legs.

“But I really don’t think he is. You see him over the first five or 10 yards and he’s still electric because of the speed of his brain.

“I was delighted to see him get off the mark and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

While County maintained their 100 per cent record, it is a much bleaker picture for Accies, who now sit rock bottom of the table having also slumped 5-1 in their curtain-raiser with champions Celtic last weekend.

The visitors had the best of the chances at the Foys Stadium, with Lee Erwin failing to beat Ryan Fulton early on before Ross Stewart rattled a post 16 minutes into the second half.

The decisive moment came with 15 minutes left as a spill from Fulton teed the ball up for McKay, who buried it at the second attempt.

Boss Brian Rice admits Hamilton lacked a cutting edge.

He said: “I don’t think we did enough to win the game but I’m not sure Ross County did either.

“There was not much between the two teams and it was pretty even throughout.

“But, I’m not sure that we can feel too aggrieved at not getting anything from the game.

“We just didn’t do enough in the final third to put enough pressure on them.”