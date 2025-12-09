Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso addresses return, amid pressure at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has discussed a Liverpool return amid mounting pressure on his position with the Spanish giants.

Alonso took the management world by storm in recent seasons, unexpectedly knocking Bayern Munich off their perch with a plucky Bayer Leverkusen side.

That worked earned him a dream move to become Los Blancos’ head coach, following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, but all is not well, with the star-studded side picking up just two wins in their last seven outings in all competitions, with their most recent a damaging 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo, which saw two red cards for Alonso’s men, decision which the Madrid boss said drove his side "crazy" in an angry post-match outburst.

Xabi Alonso addresses potential Liverpool future amid Real Madrid sack talk

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot can somewhat sympathise with his counterparts’ problems, currently dealing with the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s recent headline-making, against a backdrop of just one win in their last six.

Should Alonso be relieved of his duties at the Bernabeu, there may well soon be a vacancy at one of his former clubs, if Slot doesn’t get his house in order.

Xabi Alonso is a legend at Anfield through his playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

That possibility was put to Alonso in a recent press conference, ahead of Madrid facing a tough challenge against Premier League outfit Manchester City in the Champions League.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, that match against Pep Guardiola’s side could “prove crucial” to Alonso’s survival, with a poor result potentially ushering in a job hunt for the former Leverkusen man.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Of course there is a bond with my former club,” Alonso told the assembled press, when asked about Liverpool. “But for now, this [Madrid] is my place.

“In future, you never know what might happen.”

Alonso went on to say he feels he still has the backing of his players and Madrid president Florentino Perez, but if things don’t pick up soon, his potential availability could increase the pressure on Slot.

An available Alonso could begin to increase the pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Alonso is sacked by Madrid, it could provide plenty of difficulties for Slot.

Despite winning the Premier League in his first season, the Dutchman’s reputation among Liverpool fans is not bulletproof, and would struggle to match that of Alonso’s at Anfield, who won the Champions League there as a player, making 210 appearances for the club in total.

Alonso was reportedly Liverpool’s favoured option before he turned the offer down, and the club instead hired Slot, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for calls to appoint Alonso to grow, especially if Liverpool continue in their current form.

Real Madrid next face Manchester City in this week’s Champions League action.