Cesc Fabregas in line for Manchester City, following hint from Italy on next move: report

Cesc Fabregas took over at Como in 2024

Next summer will mark ten years since Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City.

And while City have lost their aura of invincibility that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach had installed in his side during their run of four consecutive Premier League titles and their 2023 treble, how to replace him will be never be far from the forefront of the City hierarchy's thoughts.

Guardiola signed a new two-year contract extension last November, which will keep him at the Etihad until 2027, but what happens next?

Fabregas emerges as potential Guardiola successor

Pep Guardiola's current deal runs until 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty of names have been and gone when it comes to the issue of Guardiola's successor, with the club have the clout and financial muscle to attract the game's biggest names.

But the latest manager to be linked with the club is a relatively newcomer to the dugout - but will be a very familiar name to English football fans.

Fabregas won promotion to Serie A with Como in 2023/24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since landing the Como job, initially on an interim basis in November 2023 and then permanently the following August, Cesc Fabregas has been building a reputation as one of the game's best young managers.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder won promotion to Serie A with Como at the end of the 2023/24 season and last season led the team to a tenth-place finish in the Italian top flight, their best return since 1987.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera claims that the 38-year-old will not manage another club in Italy, despite previous links to Inter Milan.

Instead, they claim that either 'Barcelona or Manchester City' will be the next port of call for the former Spain international.

Fabregas - who FourFourTwo ranked at no.8 in a list of the greatest-ever Premier League midfielders - has been called a 'snake charmer' and likened to Guardiola for his work dragging Como out of the second tier and into contenders for European qualification this season.

Cesc Fabregas during his playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Fabregas would surely love a chance to manage City, however, FourFourTwo believes that Barcelona could be more likely.

Hansi Flick has been said to be struggling with the pressure of coaching the Catalan giants this season, which could bring a fresh impetus to Camp Nou in the form of a former hero – while Guardiola has no plans to abandon City right now, and could well sign an extension to his deal