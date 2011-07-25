Bin Hammam wants evidence made public

The 62-year-old was banned by football's ruling body on Saturday after a two-day hearing into allegations he had tried to buy votes in the run-up last month's FIFA presidential election, in which he had challenged Sepp Blatter.

In Monday's statement posted on his website, the former president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) again denied that he had used cash to obtain votes and reiterated his intention to appeal the suspension.

"If you wish to hear the evidence presented for and against at the hearing in an impartial way, then my lawyers have already said and requested that the transcript should be made available to the media by FIFA so that you can judge the evidence and testimony for yourself," he said.

"I have nothing to hide and I hope FIFA will not use confidentiality as an excuse.

"After all, FIFA's record towards revealing confidential information to the media during these proceedings speaks for itself.

"Nonetheless, I am the affected party and I assure FIFA that I will never sue them for releasing the transcript of the proceedings."

Bin Hammam also said that, contrary to reports, he had appeared in person in front of the FIFA Ethics Committee that heard the allegations but again called into question its independence.

"This is the most serious of issues for anyone to ever have to face," he added.

"My entire reputation and history are on the line. Given how the panel is appointed, does anyone really expect them to take any decision against FIFA? That is not justice. I need justice."

AFC president since 2002, Bin Hammam pulled out of the FIFA presidential race on May 29, leaving Blatter to be re-elected unopposed for a fourth term three days later.

Bin Hammam must wait several weeks for a full report of the ethics committee's sentence before he can start his appeal.

He will first have to go to FIFA's Appeals Committee and can then take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.