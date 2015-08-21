Birmingham City 1 Derby County 1: Deja vu for visitors

Derby County remain without a win in the Championship after playing out their fourth draw of the season, a 1-1 stalemate at Birmingham City on Friday.

Paul Clement has yet to taste a competitive victory since replacing Steve McClaren in the close-season, with Derby having drawn with Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough, while they played out a goalless draw at Bolton on the opening weekend.

Derby fell behind at St Andrews when Stephen Gleeson's deflected shot on the stroke of half-time put Birmingham ahead.

The visitors were level just after the hour mark, though, as Johnny Russell beat Paul Caddis on the right flank and finished with a left-foot shot past goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak.