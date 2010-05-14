Birmingham decide against keeping Benitez
By app
LONDON - Ecuadorian striker Christian Benitez has returned to Mexican club Santos Laguna after Birmingham City decided against making his loan deal permanent.
The Premier League club said on Friday several other players would be allowed to leave as they overhaul their squad for next season.
Benitez, 24, played 36 games for Birmingham but managed only four goals.
Frenchman Franck Queudrue, the club's Player of the Season when they were promoted in 2009, is also leaving along with striker Gary McSheffrey and Gregory Vignal.
