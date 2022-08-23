Blackburn battle back to beat Bradford

Blackburn’s young side came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup second-round upset with a 2-1 win at League Two side Bradford.

Jon Dahl Tomasson made 10 changes for the Championship outfit with only Tayo Edun remaining from the starting line-up beaten 3-0 at Sheffield United at the weekend.

But they made a fast start as Joe Rankin-Costello’s header was tipped away by home keeper Harry Lewis. Adam Wharton then drilled a low cross into the six-yard box which was nearly finished by Tyrhys Dolan.

Bradford, managed by former Blackburn player and boss Mark Hughes, went ahead against the run of play after 18 minutes as Andy Cook converted Scott Banks’ cross for his sixth goal of the season.

Kian Harratt hit the post from another Banks pass before Blackburn levelled in the 31st minute through Bradley Dack after good work by Dolan.

Eight minutes later, the Championship side were ahead. Jack Vale turned Romoney Crichlow and set up Dilan Markanday to finish from eight yards.

Rankin-Costello went close at the near post as Blackburn pushed for a third goal.

Dolan’s dangerous run was thwarted by Lewis and then he shot across goal after being set up by substitute Ben Brereton-Diaz.