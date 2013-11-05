Blackpool, Blackburn fined for player disorder

Both clubs were charged by the FA for not ensuring their players acted in an orderly fashion in the late stages of their game at Bloomfield Road on October 26.

A mass brawl ensued after Blackburn striker DJ Campbell, who used to play for Blackpool, challenged home goalkeeper Matt Gilks.

Referee Paul Tierney subsequently dismissed Campbell and Blackpool's Jack Robinson, on loan from Liverpool, for their part in the melee.

And the FA announced on Tuesday that the clubs have been issued with the standard penalty of £5,000 after admitting the charges relating to a "breach of FA rule E20(a)".