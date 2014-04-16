Blanc backed by PSG president Al-Khelaifi

The club's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea was followed by Sunday's Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon, leading to reports that Blanc could be on borrowed time at the Parc des Princes.

But, with PSG just six points away from confirming the successful defence of their top-flight crown, Al-Khelaifi has offered the former France coach his unwavering support.

"I am extremely surprised to read the various comments on our coach Laurent Blanc," he told Le Parisien.

"It's very simple, he is our coach now and I insisted that I want it (to stay) that way.

"I was very clear on that before the return match of the Champions League against Chelsea and my opinion has not changed after the game.

"Laurent Blanc has my full support."

PSG had been looking to improve on last season's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but were stopped in their tracks by Jose Mourinho's Premier League title chasers.

A 3-1 first-leg lead proved insufficient as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge to secure their passage to the last four on away goals.