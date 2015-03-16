Blanc backs Zlatan's referee criticism

While Blanc indicated he was unimpressed by Ibrahimovic's choice of words to criticise referee Lionel Jaffredo on Sunday, the 49-year-old coach insisted there was "context" to his striker's comments.

Ibrahimovic was caught on camera as he returned to the change rooms after PSG's 3-2 defeat at Bordeaux saying: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

The Swedish forward later apologised to France and the French, claiming he had only wanted to discuss the referee's performance, and Blanc argued that was worth talking about.

"When you [the media] are angry, there is not necessarily a microphone around you. Otherwise, there might be things to say," Blanc said at his post-match media conference.

"There is a context. We talk a lot about refereeing. In my opinion we talk too much about it.

"But, I often look at the statistics after the games. And despite a possession of ball that is clearly superior to the opponent - although that was not the case in this game [against Bordeaux] - PSG has more yellow cards than the opponent. "

PSG have averaged 61 per cent possession in Ligue 1 this season - more than any other club - but they sit in the top half of the league for yellow cards.

Blanc's side have received 47 yellow cards this season to be equal eighth.

While it is not an exact science, the team with more possession would generally be expected to receive fewer yellow cards as their opposition are more likely to foul when defending.