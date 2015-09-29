Blanc: Cavani will score 30 goals

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has backed Edinson Cavani to pass the 30-goal mark again this season.

The Uruguay international has often been deployed on the left wing as Blanc prefers Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the number nine role, yet still managed to score 31 goals in all competitions in 2014-15.

Cavani has once more been in sublime form in the opening weeks of the new season, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances, and Blanc expects the 28-year-old to add plenty more in the months to come.

"Cavani is the type of striker who nets 30 goals a season," Blanc said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter against Shakhtar Donetsk.

"And he is once more well underway to hit that mark this season.

"We are fortunate to have two attackers who score a lot of goals with Edinson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic."

PSG will be looking to make it two wins from as many Champions League games this season when they take on Shakhtar, yet Blanc realises the Ukrainian outfit will be no pushovers.

"Shakhtar want the ball and so do we. The team that defends best will probably win.

"Defending well is key, but not just in Champions League games. It's crucial in each game if you want to win.

"It would obviously be best to win against Shakhtar, but we should not forget they are in the Champions League each season. And they have made some big teams suffer."