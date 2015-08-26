Blanc confirms imminent Kurzawa switch to PSG
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are poised to bolster their defensive options by signing a key player from domestic rivals Monaco.
Layvin Kurzawa is set to complete his transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Laurent Blanc.
Monaco revealed last week that they had rejected an approach for the France defender from the Ligue 1 champions, but reports earlier on Wednesday indicated that Kurzawa had flown into Paris to finalise his switch to the Parc des Princes.
And, speaking to France Bleu, PSG coach Blanc said: "It was a delicate deal. He is a Monaco player, so it was difficult to sign him from a team that will fight us for the title.
"So the transaction was difficult. Once again, I would like to thank the board, the president and [sporting director] Olivier Letang.
"He is a very good player, a young player with a great deal of potential for PSG."
PSG face Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Sunday, but, with Kurzawa picking up an adductor injury in 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against Valencia on Tuesday, the 22-year-old will not feature against his soon-to-be former club.
"No," Blanc replied when asked if Kurzawa will play in that game.
"As you know he has a small injury to the adductor, and it is in all ways a little premature to play against his former club at the Stade Louis II."
