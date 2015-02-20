Blanc eager to move on from Chelsea game

Late pressure at the Parc des Princes failed to produce a winning goal for PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday, but Blanc hopes his players have more luck when they return to domestic action.

With the title race so close – Ligue 1's top three teams are separated by two points – Blanc knows any disappointment PSG had in midweek must quickly be forgotten to ensure they stay in contention.

"We were better than Chelsea in all areas on Tuesday, so I am disappointed with the final score," said the PSG head coach.

"We will try to renew our spirits against Toulouse. The objective of the game is obviously to take the three points.

"The championship motivation must be the same as that in Champions League."

However, Blanc will not have the luxury of resting players for the clash after revealing the PSG squad is already depleted due to injury.

"We only have 13 professional players [for the Toulouse clash]," he added. "So the selection will be easy for me to make."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will feature despite being handed a two-game ban on Friday, with the Sweden international's suspension beginning after this weekend's match.