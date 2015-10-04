Blanc expects 'much better' from Ibrahimovic

Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic "can do much better", according to coach Laurent Blanc.

Ibrahimovic has started to return to form after a slow, and injury-interrupted, start to the season.

The Sweden international has scored in back-to-back Ligue 1 matches ahead of Sunday's clash at home to Marseille.

But Blanc believes the 34-year-old, who is just a goal behind PSG's all-time leading goalscorer Pauleta, can do more than he has recently.

"I want to give Ibra more time on the pitch, as I gave more time to all the players who were back with the team," Blanc said.

"I think Ibra can do much better, but I think make him play more can help him to get back on a top level.

"For the rest of the next matches if the group remains with such good quality players, it will have competition between them. And I will preserve some players as Ibra."

With 108 goals, Ibrahimovic is just one behind Pauleta – who netted 109 times for PSG from 2003 to 2008.