Blanc eyes domestic treble after Euro exit

A first-half double from Neymar was enough to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory for Barcelona in the quarter-finals, sending PSG out at the last-eight stage for a third successive campaign.

Blanc had no complaints as his side were easily beaten at Camp Nou, but hopes his players do not get too down given they can still add the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France to the Coupe de la Ligue they have already won.

"Barcelona were superior to us in both matches," the head coach said. "What I regret is our lack of efficiency in the offensive area because we had opportunities.

"To compete with Barca would have had to be 100 per cent and have more success in front of goal.

"This defeat will do us harm, but it will have to overcome.

"We will try to quickly switch to the Lille game. There are [still] two competitions to win the championship and Coupe de France."

PSG sit second in Ligue 1, behind leaders Lyon on goal difference, while they meet second-tier Auxerre in the Coupe de France final at the end of May.