Blanc hails Ibrahimovic after wonder goal

Laurent Blanc has voiced his admiration for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of the Sweden international's wonder strike in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen on Saturday.

The 34-year-old found the net with a stunning volley into the top corner from 20 yards out, his 15th league goal of the season, and Blanc was pleased to see Ibrahimovic get further reward for his hard work this season.

"Ibrahimovic can score some amazing goals when he is on top of his game. His goal really was fantastic," Blanc said at a news conference.

"It's great to see him back on form. We should not forget that he had some difficulties at the start of the season.

"He worked hard to get fit again and is being rewarded for it now."

Saturday's win over Caen saw PSG extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 28 games while they also broke the record for points collected in the first half of the season, and Blanc feels 2015 has been close to perfection for his side, who did a domestic treble last term.

"Things are never perfect. But we all remember how the first six months of the year went, so I think it is fair to say PSG have had a great 2015. I cannot say anything else," he added.

"We have reached all our objectives this year, apart from the Champions League, the most difficult one. I hope we can continue on the same path in 2016.

"We broke the record for most points halfway through the season, but breaking records halfway through is not what matters to me.

"The game was obviously a bit special, because the players all have a holiday now. They had to prepare for this game, but also had their holiday in mind.

"But we were always on top of things and were always confident."