Blanc hails PSG mentality after Leverkusen triumph

Blanc's team eased to an emphatic win in the first leg of their last 16 clash in Germany on Tuesday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a double after Blaise Matuidi's early opener, before Yohan Cabaye capped off a fine performance with his first goal since joining from Newcastle United last month.

PSG are now all but assured of a place in the last eight of the competition ahead of the second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 12, and Blanc was quick to congratulate his players on a magnificent display.

"Our team felt very focused after the Valenciennes match (last Friday)," Blanc told Canal +. "We were waiting for this game for a long time. We felt that the players were raring to go.

"Scoring in the third minute always helps. All that is left is to congratulate the players. Paris was very strong tonight, individually and collectively.

"The state of mind of the group is very good at the moment. I am spoiled for choice with my team selection.

"What is interesting is that you can count on everyone because everyone is focused and involved."

Ibrahimovic is now the top scorer in the tournament following his brace at the BayArena, which took the striker's tally to 10 goals in just six Champions League games this term.

But the former Barcelona and Milan man refused to take the plaudits despite a superb individual showing.

"It's easier to play well when you are in a team that is doing well," said the Swede.