Blanc: Hebdo tragedy will unite everyone

On Wednesday, 12 people were shot dead and several more injured following an apparent terrorist attack on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine.

The massacre has caused shock in France and led to a surge of worldwide support and solidarity.

All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs will hold a minute's silence before this weekend's fixtures as a show of respect for those killed.

PSG head coach Blanc takes his side to Bastia on Saturday and he stated the importance of standing together in wake of the tragedy.

"It was not easy to work in these circumstances, for everyone, for all the French [people]," he said.

"Solidarity is present everywhere. Footballers are citizens first and foremost. They are not insensitive to what has happened.

"Life goes on, we are obliged to work and to train.

"On Thursday, we gathered at the training ground observing a minute of silence."