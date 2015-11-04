Blanc hopeful over Verratti injury

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has played down fears over the injury suffered by Marco Verratti in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Italy international hurt his ankle 17 minutes into the Group A fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu and was replaced by Adrien Rabiot prior to Nacho's winner 10 minutes before half-time.

With Blanc's men keen to maintain a healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1 while sealing their Champions League progression along with Madrid, the PSG boss was upbeat over Verratti's injury.

"For now, I cannot say if the injury is serious or not serious," he told reporters.

"But in principle, it appears less serious than we thought. When I saw him crying out, I thought it was serious.

"He is a magnificent player and it's a pity he could not continue this match."

Reports suggested Verratti was examined at a hospital in Madrid on Tuesday and he will likely be tested further on his return to Paris.