Blanc hoping to see 'a great Pastore in 2016'

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc hopes Javier Pastore can bounce back from an injury-hit end to 2015.

Pastore has been restricted to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, having battled conjunctivitis and a calf problem.

The Argentina international is now struggling with an adductor injury and Blanc is setting his sights on having the former Palermo man back to his best in 2016.

"He [Pastore] still has that adductor injury hindering him," Blanc said at his media conference ahead of PSG's match away to Nice on Friday.

"He has not yet resumed running on the pitch. I hope he will get better by [the] year's end.

"I hope with all my heart that we will have a great Pastore in 2016."