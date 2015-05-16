Blanc labels second Ligue 1 title 'more enjoyable'

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc claimed his second Ligue 1 title with the capital club was more enjoyable than his first last season.

PSG defeated Montpellier 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their third French league championship in a row - their second under Blanc after Carlo Ancelotti led them to the title in 2012-13.

While PSG wrapped up the title earlier in 2013-14, Blanc seemed to indicate that the pressure he came under in the first half of this term, when his side drew four of their opening six matches, made this season's success more satisfying.

"We had to wait to the penultimate round of the season to win this title. But it's just as enjoyable - even more so than last season, where everything was concluded a round earlier," the 49-year-old said, according to PSG's official website.

"I love seeing the scenes of joy on the pitch and in the changing room. It's the players on the pitch that win titles. It's not up to the coach to put himself to the fore.

"I still love doing this job. I have to thank my staff, because without his staff, a coach is nothing."

The win at Montpellier saw PSG move eight points clear of second-placed Lyon with two matches remaining.

Lyon were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bordeaux.

For Blanc, Saturday's triumph gave him a third Ligue 1 title as a coach - he also won the French first division in 2008-09 with Bordeaux - while he has four championship medals as a player, having been a part of Auxerre's title-winning team in 1995-96.