Blanc: My job is always in danger

Laurent Blanc insists his position as Paris Saint-Germain head coach is always in "danger" and the pressure has not been exacerbated by the Champions League defeat against Manchester City.

PSG have continued to dominate domestically since Blanc replaced Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2013-14 season, and they retained the Ligue 1 title with a 9-0 battering of Troyes last month.

However, success in Europe has proved elusive and a 1-0 loss at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday consigned PSG to a quarter-final exit for the fourth consecutive season.

Another failure in the Champions League has led to questions over Blanc's future at Parc des Princes, but the former France international says that is nothing new.

"Since I signed for PSG, I am in danger," he said ahead of Saturday's contest against Caen. "You look surprised, but you know that the coach is always in the ejector seat.

"Only one thing makes you untouchable and that's winning. We were knocked out. We must be realistic in this business."

One of the criticisms aimed at Blanc was his decision to switch to an unfamiliar 3-5-2 system against City.

"I decided on Saturday [to play that formation]," he added. "It was worked on Sunday morning with the players.

"I truly believe in my mind, I was convinced, that this system could make us stronger defensively."

Blanc was also quick to play down suggestions that defeat to City signalled the end of PSG's current generation, with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic among those tipped with a close-season exit when his contract expires.

"I think it is going a little far to say that," he said. "We are all disappointed. There's going to be reflections, discussions, exchanges. In a short time we will know if there are changes at PSG, including the coach.

"We're in the sadness of having not achieved our objectives. We will have the discussions a little later."