Manchester United identify ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo - from relegation-threatened club: report

Manchester United are said to have identified the ideal midfield partner to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford with the Red Devils' injury problems taking their toll on certain members of Erik ten Hag's squad.



Mason Mount and Casemiro have missed large parts of the season, with Mainoo impressing so much, that most are now calling for the teenager to be heavily involved with the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

With INEOS expected to bring wholesale changes at the club this summer, sources have indicated that one key addition to partner Mainoo in midfield is looking likely.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo has been identified as a realistic candidate and Manchester United are said to be keen on bringing him to the club later this year.

According to teamTALK, Ten Hag faces competition from both Arsenal and Tottenham, with a value of £18million thought to be the required fee.

Having made a healthy 45 appearances for the Premier League strugglers so far this season, at 22, Danilo looks assured and comfortable on the ball despite his relatively short frame at 5ft 7.



Capable of being deployed as a number 6, the ageing Casemiro has seen such a decline over the last 12 months that most fans would not disagree should he be sold this summer.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having arrived from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2023, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is already a huge fan of the youngster but has admitted there are elements of his game still to be worked on.

“That’s very important," began the Tricky Tress boss. "When a player arrives in a league as difficult as the Premier League, where you compete against a very high level, you need time. Danilo needs time, he has a lot of growing to do, he has very good qualities.

“He’s a midfielder with a lot of ability to cover the pitch, with stamina, to play out wide, he’s got a goal, as he’s shown, he’s got a good arrival in the area.

“Now, there are aspects that he needs to improve a lot, such as his decision-making, the accuracy of his passes, there are aspects he needs to improve. He has a lot of potential, we want to make him grow so that he can be the player we all hope for, a top player.”

